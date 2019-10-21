DA FedEx to meet Wednesday to discuss impact of Mashaba's resignation

DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi said the DA supported Mashaba despite the mayor's statement on Monday that it frustrated some of his work.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s federal executive will meet on Wednesday to chart a way forward after Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba announced his resignation from the party.

The official opposition said that it would discuss the impact of Mashaba's resignation in the city and the party.

Mashaba is set to vacate office on 27 November.

The DA said it would hold an urgent federal executive meeting to consider the impact of Mashaba's decision to quit.

DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi said the DA supported Mashaba despite the mayor's statement on Monday that it frustrated some of his work.

"At the end of the day, the mayor articulated his reasons, it is his view. There can be contemplation by other people that served with the mayor in that caucus and in that mayoral committee but the coalition government had the support of the party leadership in the province and the federal executive leadership."

