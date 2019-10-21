Cooler temperatures, rain to bring end to Gauteng heatwave - weather service

The South African Weather Service said Monday was the hottest day of the week, with temperatures in parts of Mpumalanga and Limpopo having reached highs of 42 degrees.

JOHANNESBURG - As South Africans on Monday underwent record high temperatures amid a persistent heatwave, forecasters said the mercury was expected to drop from Tuesday.

But it said reprieve may be on the way for Gauteng residents as Monday marked the last day of the heatwave.

“The heatwave ends today [for Gauteng] but for tomorrow it will still persist over the western bushveld of the Limpopo province where temperatures will be ranging between 36 and 28 degrees,” said forecaster Khumsa Masizana.

Gauteng Today 's Weather overview: 21.10.2019 pic.twitter.com/cL9143qdI2 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 21, 2019

Masizana said there was a chance of rain this week.

“Tomorrow we are expecting mostly thunderstorms over the eastern parts of the country, even at 60% towards the southern parts of Gauteng, that’s through the Johannesburg and Vaal area,” she said.