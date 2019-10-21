Cooler temperatures, rain to bring end to Gauteng heatwave - weather service
The South African Weather Service said Monday was the hottest day of the week, with temperatures in parts of Mpumalanga and Limpopo having reached highs of 42 degrees.
JOHANNESBURG - As South Africans on Monday underwent record high temperatures amid a persistent heatwave, forecasters said the mercury was expected to drop from Tuesday.
The South African Weather Service said Monday was the hottest day of the week, with temperatures in parts of Mpumalanga and Limpopo having reached highs of 42 degrees.
But it said reprieve may be on the way for Gauteng residents as Monday marked the last day of the heatwave.
“The heatwave ends today [for Gauteng] but for tomorrow it will still persist over the western bushveld of the Limpopo province where temperatures will be ranging between 36 and 28 degrees,” said forecaster Khumsa Masizana.
Gauteng Today 's Weather overview: 21.10.2019 pic.twitter.com/cL9143qdI2— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 21, 2019
Masizana said there was a chance of rain this week.
“Tomorrow we are expecting mostly thunderstorms over the eastern parts of the country, even at 60% towards the southern parts of Gauteng, that’s through the Johannesburg and Vaal area,” she said.
Heat wave preventative measures. Stay hydrated and keep cool. pic.twitter.com/x2EKtRICXS— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 18, 2019
Popular in Local
-
[WATCH] Hero's welcome for Springboks at their Tokyo hotel after Japan victory
-
I'm told Mashaba thought I'd end his mayoralty - Zille
-
Baleka Mbete: The World Bank is not God
-
ANC already in coalition talks hours after Mashaba quits as Joburg mayor
-
Eskom: No load shedding expected today, but could be implemented last minute
-
EFF expresses 'disappointment’ after Mashaba’s resignation as mayor
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.