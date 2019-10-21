Bullets and books: The story of a Bonteheuwel matric

As matrics tackle the first week of written exams, EWN speaks to a pupil living and learning in one of Cape Town’s most dangerous neighbourhoods.

CAPE TOWN - This week, the bulk of the matric exams get underway in earnest. In parts of the Western Cape, matric is about more than just exam stress. In gang-infested areas like Bonteheuwel, the pressure of exams is piled on the pressure of just staying alive.

Chad Abrahams is one such matric who has to deal with that double pressure. He attends Arcadia Senior Secondary School in Bonteheuwel.

The suburb has become synonymous with gang violence.

Forty-four people were murdered within the first six months of the year and two deaths occurred between July and 3 October in the area, which is home to 10 different gangs.

About 80 people were murdered in Bonteheuwel in 2018.

For Chad, gunfire and gang wars are part of his daily life and have already impacted on his schooling.

“We wrote mock exams when bullets started flying over my head, it went past me and landed on a roof.”

Tears rolled down his cheeks as he told Eyewitness News how he narrowly escaped being killed one afternoon as he walked home from school.

“It was either fight, flight or freeze… I was shocked, but as people ran past me the only thing I had to do was run.”

As commonplace as violence is in his neighbourhood, the 18-year-old says no one can ever get used to it.

“When you hear gunshots, you wonder who got shot or whether it’s my sister or a friend.”

Chad Abrahams wonders who the latest victim is after hearing gunshots fired in the area.

Chad has lived in Bonteheuwel all his life, moving within the area four times, most recently to one of the most dangerous parts.

The area has seen more than 40 people murdered since the beginning of this year.

There are severe socio-economic challenges in the neighbourhood that feed gangsterism and violence

According to census data, the unemployment rate is about 25% higher than the overall rate in the province, where only 23% of the community’s members have completed matric or higher education.

For many learners, it’s a struggle just to stay in school.

“We started off grade eight with about 150 students but now we’re only 59 Matrics. People start dropping out because of financial instability. Some became pregnant. Over the years, children have also had to go work in order to provide for their families.”

Chad says things have got a little easier to bear in recent months, with the deployment of the SANDF, and a pilot project led by local authorities called the Bonteheuwel Neighbourhood Safety Team, which saw 100 City of Cape Town law enforcement officers taking to the streets.

“I feel safer. I can walk in the road without fear.”

Chad Abrahams feels safer after the deployment of the SANDF and 100 law enforcement officials in Bonteheuwel.

Despite the challenges he’s faced, Chad is the top learner at the school. He was awarded first place at his matric valedictory earlier this month.

What’s keeping his head in the game right now, are his future prospects. His family, like so many others in Bonteheuwel, is underprivileged, and he feels a deep responsibility for their welfare.

At the moment, his sister is the breadwinner at home providing for the family of four.

“We don't have finances. If I'm not going to be successful. How am I going to care for them and myself? So, I need to make a success."

He’s pursuing a Bachelor of Business Administration degree and wants to become a teacher.

He told EWN why he feels this is his calling.

“I find teachers inspirational in the way they share their knowledge with us, even risking their lives to come to Bonteheuwel and teach us. This is my way of giving back to my community.