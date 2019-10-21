Benni McCarthy proud of City performance despite losing to Chiefs in TKO

Kaizer Chiefs are through to quarterfinals after edging City 4-2 on penalties after the two sides players to a 1-1 all draw after 120 minutes of play.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town City FC coach Benni McCarthy believed he couldn't have asked for a better performance from his players on their loss to Kaizer Chiefs in the Telkom Knockout competition on Saturday at Cape Town Stadium.

McCarthy stressed over missed opportunities: "Story of our lives I think... listen, I couldn't have asked for better performance you know, normally we've got the best conversion rate in the league when we create opportunities. Today [Saturday], the big stage against Kaizer Chiefs again letting them off the hook, it was there for everyone to see. I think with over the 90 minutes, we were dominant and controlled the midfield," said McCarthy.



"We restricted them from playing long balls and looking into getting a set piece - in open play, I think we were solid. [Taariq] Fielies and [Edmilson] Dove contained Leonardo Castro and Khama Billiat very well and Mpho Makola, Thato Mokeke and Thabo Nodada in midfield... I think yeah... I didn't even realise that George Maluleka was brought in... we were that dominant throughout the game."

McCarthy also criticised poor officiating and performance from referee Abongile Tom.

"The referee was terrible - he might as well put on Kaizer Chiefs shirt and then I hear he's from Cape Town, so he had to prove a point that he's not been biased. I think he forced the issue a little bit. He just wanted to show he's from Cape Town that's it - it was one-way traffic. Everything was going... Craig Martin was getting chopped left, right and centre, people say we should've been player less because the referee let us off the hook. They should've been two players off the hook. The Lebogang Manyama tackle you know... that's sending a player to the hospital - season over, then he awarded a yellow card and then he warns our player."

"But then what can you do, you're there... the minute you ask, you're told to stop or I send you off. So they want to have that kind of powers, coaches must just say nothing."