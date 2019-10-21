Benni McCarthy proud of City performance despite losing to Chiefs in TKO
Kaizer Chiefs are through to quarterfinals after edging City 4-2 on penalties after the two sides players to a 1-1 all draw after 120 minutes of play.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town City FC coach Benni McCarthy believed he couldn't have asked for a better performance from his players on their loss to Kaizer Chiefs in the Telkom Knockout competition on Saturday at Cape Town Stadium.
Chiefs are through to quarterfinals after edging City 4-2 on penalties after the two sides players to a 1-1 all draw after 120 minutes of play.
McCarthy stressed over missed opportunities: "Story of our lives I think... listen, I couldn't have asked for better performance you know, normally we've got the best conversion rate in the league when we create opportunities. Today [Saturday], the big stage against Kaizer Chiefs again letting them off the hook, it was there for everyone to see. I think with over the 90 minutes, we were dominant and controlled the midfield," said McCarthy.
"We restricted them from playing long balls and looking into getting a set piece - in open play, I think we were solid. [Taariq] Fielies and [Edmilson] Dove contained Leonardo Castro and Khama Billiat very well and Mpho Makola, Thato Mokeke and Thabo Nodada in midfield... I think yeah... I didn't even realise that George Maluleka was brought in... we were that dominant throughout the game."
McCarthy also criticised poor officiating and performance from referee Abongile Tom.
"The referee was terrible - he might as well put on Kaizer Chiefs shirt and then I hear he's from Cape Town, so he had to prove a point that he's not been biased. I think he forced the issue a little bit. He just wanted to show he's from Cape Town that's it - it was one-way traffic. Everything was going... Craig Martin was getting chopped left, right and centre, people say we should've been player less because the referee let us off the hook. They should've been two players off the hook. The Lebogang Manyama tackle you know... that's sending a player to the hospital - season over, then he awarded a yellow card and then he warns our player."
"But then what can you do, you're there... the minute you ask, you're told to stop or I send you off. So they want to have that kind of powers, coaches must just say nothing."
Popular in Sport
-
[WATCH] Hero's welcome for Springboks at their Tokyo hotel after Japan victory
-
Erasmus unsure about prospect of Japan joining Rugby Championship
-
Defence wins matches: what we learned from South Africa's win
-
Then there were 4: 2019 Rugby World Cup's semifinals
-
GALLERY: SA supports the Bokke in Japan
-
Springboks announce semifinal team
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.