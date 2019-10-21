ANC already in coalition talks hours after Mashaba quits as Joburg mayor

While the DA’s top leaders prepared to meet this week to chart the way forward, the ANC indicated they would be courting other parties to form coalitions in the city.

JOHANNESBURG - The horse-trading about the next Joburg mayor was already afoot barely hours after Herman Mashaba’s resignation from the Democratic Alliance (DA).

While the party’s top leaders prepared to meet this week to chart the way forward, the African National Congress (ANC) indicated they would be courting other parties to form coalitions in the city.

At the same time, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said it would hold internal consultations over the matter.

Reactions to Mashaba’s resignation from the various political parties in the country were different as night and day. While the EFF glowingly described Mashaba’s decision to exit the DA and the city’s top post as a sad development, the ANC couldn’t be happier about the move.

“We are having discussions with the partners that we have been working with currently,” said ANC regional spokesperson Jolidee Matongo.

The EFF said Mashaba was a humble, consultative leader who turned his back on white supremacy, and anti-poor policies of the DA.

Mashaba said he chose to resign following years of frustration with DA leaders over his pro-poor governance choices. But, DA national spokesperson Solly Malatsi said these concerns would be ventilated when the party’s leaders meet.

“I’m reluctant to get into a tit for tat with what the mayor said in his press statement and reasons for resigning,” he said.

The City of Joburg was run by a coalition council following the ANC’s electoral defeat in the country’s economic hub, where there was no outright winner during the 2016 local government elections.

