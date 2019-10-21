Ramaphosa: ‘African Communist Journal’ should continue to be critical of ANC
The political magazine was first published in 1959 by the South African Communist Party.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday called on the African Communist Journal to continue being critical of the African National Congress (ANC).
Ramaphosa was speaking at the 60th anniversary of the publication which was held at Liliesleaf in Sandton.
#SACP President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived with SACP General Secretary Blade Nzimande. The Communist Party is holding it’s 60th Anniversary Seminar at Liliesleaf. TK pic.twitter.com/qF7Uk5DwfY— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 21, 2019
Ramaphosa said the journal should continue calling on the governing party to take accountability.
“It propagated ideas that compelled us to achieve our liberation, it now needs to continue calling us into action to address all these challenges that our revolution faces,” Ramaphosa said.
The president lauded the journal and described it as a critical platform for healthy and necessary debates in society.
He said the journal played a critical part in South Africa’s liberation.
“It exposed what you’d call narrow African chauvinism as opposed to progressive nationalism. The journal also played a very important role in sharpening our understanding of non-racialism.”
