3 people hospitalised, 120 people displaced in Daspoort shack fire

JOHANNESBURG - Three people have been rushed to hospital after they were injured in a fire at an informal settlement in Daspoort, west of Pretoria.

At least 30 shacks have been ravaged in the blaze at the Bremmer informal settlement, leaving about 120 people displaced.

Tshwane emergency services spokesperson Charles Mabaso said that it was unclear what started the fire.

"With wind like this and the hot conditions we've been experiencing, one cannot rule out the possibility of a veld fire."