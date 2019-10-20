Top private school in CT probes teacher accused of sexual misconduct
It's emerged that there could be more learners who might have been exposed to the teacher's behaviour at the boy’s school over the years.
CAPE TOWN - A top private school in Cape Town is probing one of its teachers for alleged sexual misconduct.
The female teacher at Bishops College is accused of inappropriate sexual behaviour with a pupil at the school.
The educator has since resigned, and no criminal case has been laid.
The South African Council of Educators recently informed Parliament that the number of reported cases of improper relationships between teachers and pupils was growing at an alarming rate.
The Council said this needed to be addressed by all the provincial education departments as a matter of urgency.
The basic education portfolio committee also expressed its concern over reports of an illicit relationship between a former Bishops College teacher and an 18-year-old pupil.
Committee chairperson Bongiwe Mbinqo-Gigaba said any educator had an ethical responsibility to how they conducted themselves.
She commended efforts by the school to try and get to the bottom of the allegations.
