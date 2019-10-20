Suspects due in court after double murder at retirement home

Five suspects were nabbed on Friday. They’re expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrates Court on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape police have made a breakthrough in a double murder at a Port Elizabeth retirement home.

One of the suspects, a woman, worked as a caregiver at the centre.

Earlier this month staff at the St John Stella Londt Retirement Centre found 91-year-old Agnus Elain Burns and 87-year-old Rosemary Langton dead in their rooms.

Police said the suspects entered the premises through an unlocked door on the upper level of the main building complex before attacking the women.

Both victims were found with their hands and feet tied. Their rooms were ransacked. Police believe robbery was the motive for the attack.

Kruger rands, jewellery and a cellphone were stolen.

The police’s Priscilla Naidu said: “A male and female will be charged for murder. The other suspects will appear on charges of accessory to murder and money laundering.”

Police have commended the investigating team for their work in tracking down the suspects.