Salah misses Liverpool trip to Man Utd, Alisson returns
Salah hobbled off late on in the European champions' 2-1 victory over Leicester two weeks ago, but Jurgen Klopp is hopeful he can return for Wednesday's Champions League trip to Genk.
LONDON - Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has not recovered from an ankle injury in time to face Manchester United on Sunday, but goalkeeper Alisson Becker is fit to make his first appearance since the opening weekend of the season.
Salah hobbled off late on in the European champions' 2-1 victory over Leicester two weeks ago, but Jurgen Klopp is hopeful he can return for Wednesday's Champions League trip to Genk.
"Mo was not ready," Klopp told Sky Sports. "He could not train with the team.
"Pretty much (he had) no chance for today but maybe for Wednesday we will see."
Alisson has recovered from a calf injury to take his place in goal and United also received a huge injury boost with the news that David de Gea is fit to start.
De Gea pulled up with a muscle injury in Spain's 1-1 draw in Sweden on Tuesday, but has made a remarkable recovery to keep goal as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer changed his formation to a 3-5-2.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka also returns from injury to start at right wing-back, but Anthony Martial is only fit enough for a place on the bench.
Liverpool are aiming to restore their eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League with an 18th straight league win, while United kick off just one point above the relegation zone in 14th.
