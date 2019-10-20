Parents of Reiger Park toddler (2) who was raped want justice to be served

It’s understood the toddler was sexually assaulted allegedly by the man known to her.

JOHANNESBURG - The parents of a two-year-old girl who was raped in Reiger Park, east of Joburg, are calling for justice to be served.

The 34-year-old has been arrested and is expected to appear in the Boksburg Magistrates Court on Monday on charges of rape.



The child's father said he was worried about his daughter: “Me being a father that works so far away, I fear for my child.”