Outa welcomes court judgment dismissing Jiba’s attempt to get job back
Jiba had asked the court to order President Cyril Ramaphosa and the National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi to reinstate her to the deputy national director of public prosecutions.
JOHANNESBURG - The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has welcomed the Western Cape High Court judgment dismissing Nomgcobo Jiba's bid to get her job back.
On Friday, the court dismissed Jiba's latest attempt to get her job back with costs.
Jiba and her colleague Lawrence Mrwebi were axed in April after the Mokgoro Inquiry found them unfit to hold office.
Outa's Wayne Duvenage said: “We are relieved and are pleased with the judgment. It’s very necessary that we remove the barriers inside the prosecuting processes in this country to get on with the rule of law.”
