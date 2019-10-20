No load shedding today but power system remains constrained – Eskom

After four straight days of blackouts, the utility said load shedding could be implemented should there be any breakdown at its plants.

JOHANNESBURG - Despite assuring that there won’t be load shedding on Sunday, Eskom said its power system remained constrained.

Eskom said some units have returned to service as planned.

But emergency diesel and water reserves had to be used yesterday to supplement capacity.

The parastatal said efforts to repair a conveyor belt that malfunctioned and resulted to load shedding on Saturday at Medupi Power Station were going well.

Meanwhile, the Economic Freedom Fighters has written a letter addressed to the power utility Daily Maverick questioning the relationship between the two organisations.

The party asked whether a recent press briefing held by the utility was called as a directive from the newspaper.

Eskom briefed the media on Thursday to update the country on the recent rolling blackouts that ha hit the country.

Stage 2 load shedding kicked in early Wednesday due to Eskom losing generating capacity to supply electricity.

In the letter addressed to Eskom chairperson Jabu Mabuza, the party questioned whether staff at Daily Maverick advised the utility or Mabuza in regard to communication.

The party referenced a statement made during an Eskom press conference on Thursday, where the state-owned entity sited the Daily Maverick as the reason for the conference held on that specific day.

This comes in the wake of the rolling power outages in the country due to what it said was a lack of storage capacity.