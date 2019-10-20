Newborn’s body found under bridge

The infant’s body was discovered under a bridge in an informal area on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - The body of a newborn baby has been found in Langa, in Cape Town.

The infant’s body was discovered under a bridge in an informal area on Sunday.

Police officials were on scene when forensic pathologists removed the body from the scene.

The police’s Noloyiso Rwexana said: “Langa police are investigating following the discovery of a newborn baby. The circumstances are under investigation.”