‘I will stay in my lane,’ says new DA Fedex chair Zille

Zille now holds the powerful position of the Federal Council executive, a position which makes her responsible for the day to day running of the party.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance’s new Federal Council chair Helen Zille said she would stay in her lane.

Zille has made a return to politics as she was elected at the party’s federal council meeting in Bruma which ended on Sunday.

She takes over from James Selfe who held the position for almost two decades and would now head the party’s governance unit.

It’s not a secret that Mmusi Maimane and Zille haven’t seen eye to eye in recent years.

The former leader said she would give Maimane space to do his work.

But Zille’s return to politics now places Maimane’s political future at risk.



Analysts had warned ahead of this weekend that the election of Zille as the federal council chair would mean the end of Maimane’s political future in the party.

The future will be decided early next year when the party goes to an early congress.