Helen Zille on new job: 'I am going to be the background coordinator'
JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance's (DA) newly-appointed Federal Council (Fedex) chair Helen Zille on Sunday said her appointment did not mean that she would be the party's leader.
Zille was speaking to Eyewitness News following the announcement of her appointment at the DA’s headquarters in Johannesburg.
Zille entered the race a few weeks ago, beating her contenders Athol Trollip, Mike Waters and Thomas Walters.
The former head of the party has come out to clarify assumptions about her new role.
“I am going to be the background coordinator, pulling all strings together, making sure that the interface between the politicians and professional staff works very well. Making sure that the systems, processes and structures of the DA mash properly and everything does what it's supposed to in a well-oiled machine. That will be my job.”
Zille also said there was no reason for her not to work well with the party’s leader Mmusi Maimane.
When asked whether she trusted Maimane’s leadership, Zille said she trusted the leadership of the DA. She said answering whether or not she trusted Maimane’s leadership was out of her lane.
WATCH: Zille speaks to EWN after being announced as DA Fedex chair
DA Federal Chair Helen Zille speaks to EWN https://t.co/C6oqHnp49v— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 20, 2019
