Helen Zille is the new DA Federal Council chair

Zille entered the race a few weeks ago, joining Athol Trollip, Mike Waters and Thomas Walters.

JOHANNESBURG - Helen Zille has on Sunday been announced as the new Democratic Alliance (DA) Federal Council chair.

BREAKING : Helen Zille is the new DA federal council Chair.....#DAFedCo — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 20, 2019

But what does this mean for DA leader Mmusi Maimane?

The relationship between Maimane and Zille started on a high.

Maimane was Zille’s protégé, having ascended to the position of DA leader in 2015 with her backing.

And Zille thought Maimane would help the party become more inclusive, attract black voters and move from the opposition benches to a party in government.

But the two haven’t seen eye to eye in recent times.

Zille doesn’t seem to have confidence in him, and Maimane no longer regards her as a mentor.