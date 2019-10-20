View all in Latest
Helen Zille is the new DA Federal Council chair

Zille entered the race a few weeks ago, joining Athol Trollip, Mike Waters and Thomas Walters.

Outgoing Western Cape Premier Helen Zille at the DA's May Day rally ahead of elections on 1 May 2019. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
Outgoing Western Cape Premier Helen Zille at the DA's May Day rally ahead of elections on 1 May 2019. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
31 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Helen Zille has on Sunday been announced as the new Democratic Alliance (DA) Federal Council chair.

Zille entered the race a few weeks ago, joining Athol Trollip, Mike Waters and Thomas Walters.

But what does this mean for DA leader Mmusi Maimane?

The relationship between Maimane and Zille started on a high.

Maimane was Zille’s protégé, having ascended to the position of DA leader in 2015 with her backing.

And Zille thought Maimane would help the party become more inclusive, attract black voters and move from the opposition benches to a party in government.

But the two haven’t seen eye to eye in recent times.

Zille doesn’t seem to have confidence in him, and Maimane no longer regards her as a mentor.

