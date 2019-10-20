Govt welcomes Sanef decision to launch media credibility inquiry
Earlier this year, Sanef announced a panel of the inquiry headed by retired Judge Kathleen Satchwell.
JOHANNESBURG - Government has welcomed the move by the South African National Editor’s Forum (Sanef)’s decision to institute an independent media inquiry into press credibility and ethics.
Earlier this year, Sanef announced a panel of the inquiry headed by retired Judge Kathleen Satchwell.
This was triggered by various questionable stories, including the so-called South African Revenue Service ‘rogue unit’ published by the Sunday Times, which subsequently apologised for the article.
Sanef also raised concerns about recent reports of journalist receiving kickbacks.
Minister in the Presidency spokesperson Nonceba Mhlauli said: “Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu says government confirms its commitment to media freedom on this 42nd commemoration of Black Wednesday. To this day, media freedom forms part of one of the most important cornerstones of our democracy and freedom. Minister Mthembu further stated that we have, in the recent past, witnessed a crucial role played by the media in exposing corruption and state capture.”
Popular in Local
-
Outa welcomes court judgment dismissing Jiba’s attempt to get job back
-
DA leaders deliberate who should be the next federal chair
-
No load shedding today but power system remains constrained – Eskom
-
Kaizer Chiefs edge Cape Town City on penalties in TKO
-
Top private school in CT probes teacher accused of sexual misconduct
-
DA to elect new Fedex chair, assess ‘dismal’ election performance today
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.