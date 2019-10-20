Govt welcomes Sanef decision to launch media credibility inquiry

Earlier this year, Sanef announced a panel of the inquiry headed by retired Judge Kathleen Satchwell.

JOHANNESBURG - Government has welcomed the move by the South African National Editor’s Forum (Sanef)’s decision to institute an independent media inquiry into press credibility and ethics.

Earlier this year, Sanef announced a panel of the inquiry headed by retired Judge Kathleen Satchwell.

This was triggered by various questionable stories, including the so-called South African Revenue Service ‘rogue unit’ published by the Sunday Times, which subsequently apologised for the article.

Sanef also raised concerns about recent reports of journalist receiving kickbacks.

Minister in the Presidency spokesperson Nonceba Mhlauli said: “Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu says government confirms its commitment to media freedom on this 42nd commemoration of Black Wednesday. To this day, media freedom forms part of one of the most important cornerstones of our democracy and freedom. Minister Mthembu further stated that we have, in the recent past, witnessed a crucial role played by the media in exposing corruption and state capture.”