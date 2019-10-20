DA: We still believe in Mmusi Maimane's leadership
It’s not a secret that Mmusi Maimane and Zille haven’t seen eye to eye in recent years. However, after her appointment on Sunday, the former leader said she would give Maimane space to do his work.
JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) has come out in support of its leader, Mmusi Maimane, amid questions surrounding his future.
The move comes after the party’s former leader, Helen Zille, was announced as the DA’s Federal Council chair on Sunday, the final day of the federal council meeting.
It’s not a secret that Mmusi Maimane and Zille haven’t seen eye to eye in recent years. However, after her appointment on Sunday, the former leader said she would give Maimane space to do his work.
Zille said that she would stay in her lane and respect Maimane as the leader.
The DA’s Refeloe Ntsekhe explained: “Mr Maimane will lead the DA until someone decides to step up in the game and run against him at the Federal Congress. He has been supported and we still believe in him. He will lead this organisation until congress takes place in 2020.”
Meanwhile, the DA has resolved to hold two important gatherings next year, an early congress to elect its new leaders and another conference to clear up policy confusion next year.
DA leaders have often disagreed in public on policy issues, be it on the party’s diversity clause or on black economic empowerment.
Maimane on Sunday said the party would hold a policy conference to review its policies.
“A police review committee will be established, and that report will be tabled toward the end. The party will go to the policy conference.”
Maimane said an elective conference would also take place. That’s where he will have to fight to remain leader of the party.
“The DA will prepare itself for congress in 2020. One reason is that we believe that it’s important to go to congress before elections in 2021.”
DA Federal Chair Helen Zille speaks to EWN https://t.co/C6oqHnp49v— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 20, 2019
Popular in Politics
-
Helen Zille is the new DA Federal Council chair
-
WATCH LIVE: Zille speaks after winning DA Federal Council chair
-
EFF kickbacks 'directly linked' to Tshwane fuel tender
-
Mashaba: I’ll leave if DA is taken over by right-wing elements
-
If Zille returns to DA, Maimane may have to fall – analysts
-
I now have a better grasp of the extent of corruption, says Mantashe
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.