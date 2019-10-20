DA to elect new Fedex chair, assess ‘dismal’ election performance today
Helen Zille, Athol Trollip, Mike Waters and Thomas Walters are in the race for the powerful position.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) will on Sunday elect a new Federal Council chair as the party assessed its dismal performance during this year's general election.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane said he wanted the party to hold a policy conference to discuss decisions going forward.
Maimane made the call at a Federal Council meeting in Bruma, Johannesburg on Saturday.
The gathering discussed an organisational renewal report compiled by former leader Tony Leon.
The two-day meeting is being attended by 155 senior leaders from the nine provinces.
It commenced on Saturday with Maimane meeting the nine party chairpersons.
Maimane paid tribute to the outgoing Fedex chair James Self and CEO john Boughey who stepped down on Thursday.
In his address, Maimane also called to the party's first-ever policy conference.
DA national spokesperson Solly Malatsi said: “One of the other key things out of the leader’s remarks was the need for the party membership, particularly the delegates that are here for this weekend, to maintain discipline in the organization given the level of curiosity around the discussions around what will be taking place today.”
On Sunday, the party will elect a new Fedex chair to replace Self.
It remains to be seen who will replace Selfe in the party's most powerful position.
