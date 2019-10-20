View all in Latest
DA leaders deliberate who should be the next federal chair

The gathering, at Nkululeko House, has seen discussions on several issues, including the organisation’s renewal report compiled by former party leader Tony Leon among others.

Democratic Alliance Member of Parliament James Selfe. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
Democratic Alliance Member of Parliament James Selfe. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leaders are on Sunday deliberating behind closed doors at the party’s headquarters ahead of the announcement of a new federal chairperson.

The gathering, at Nkululeko House, has seen discussions on several issues, including the organisation’s renewal report compiled by former party leader Tony Leon among others.

Sources in the meeting said officials were in a session, adopting resolutions.

Earlier, members were voting outgoing chairperson James Selfe's successor.

Selfe occupied the position for 19 years.

The vacancy is being contested by former party leader Helen Zille, Mike Waters, Athol Trollip and Thomas Walters.

Former Fedex chair Douglas Gibson said Zille was the favourite contender.

The new leader to replace James Selfe will be announced on Sunday.

WATCH: Maimane calls for an early congress - spokesperson

