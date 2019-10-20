DA leaders deliberate who should be the next federal chair

The gathering, at Nkululeko House, has seen discussions on several issues, including the organisation’s renewal report compiled by former party leader Tony Leon among others.

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leaders are on Sunday deliberating behind closed doors at the party’s headquarters ahead of the announcement of a new federal chairperson.

Sources in the meeting said officials were in a session, adopting resolutions.

Earlier, members were voting outgoing chairperson James Selfe's successor.

Selfe occupied the position for 19 years.

The vacancy is being contested by former party leader Helen Zille, Mike Waters, Athol Trollip and Thomas Walters.

Former Fedex chair Douglas Gibson said Zille was the favourite contender.

The new leader to replace James Selfe will be announced on Sunday.

