13 die in car accidents in Mpumalanga, North West

JOHANNESBURG - Thirteen people have been killed in crashes in two provinces this weekend.

In Mpumalanga, three people died when a bakkie they were travelling in overturned near the Sudwala Caves around Mbombela on Saturday night.

In Umjindi, another bakkie overturned in the early hours of on Sunday morning, killing three passengers.

Several people were injured in both accidents.

Meanwhile, in the North West, seven people have died in a crash in Zeerust.