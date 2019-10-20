1 killed, two injured in Midrand collision
Netcare 911's Shawn Herbst said two others were airlifted to hospital.
JOHANNESBURG - One person has died and two others were injured after two vehicles collided on Summit Road in Midrand on Sunday.
Paramedics said a man was declared dead on the scene.
“Two seriously injured patients were treated on the scene by advanced life support paramedics.”
In a separate incident in KwaZulu-Natal, two people died after two cars collided. Officials said one other person was hospitalised.
Both cases are under investigation.
At the same time, in Mpumalanga, three people died when the bakkie they were travelling in overturned near the Sudwala Caves around Mbombela on Saturday night.
In Umjindi, another bakkie overturned in the early hours of on Sunday morning, killing three passengers. Several people were injured in both accidents.
During another incident, seven people died in a crash in Zeerust, in the North West.
According to officials, 30 people were on their way to a soccer tournament in Zeerust when the driver crashed into a tree.
Additional reporting by Kgomotso Modise.
