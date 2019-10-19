UPDATE: Man accused of raping Reiger Park toddler (2) arrested

Authorities confirmed to Eyewitness News on Saturday that the 34-year-old was handcuffed in Boksburg on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have confirmed that the man who raped a 2-year-old toddler in Reiger Park, the south of Joburg has been arrested.

The man allegedly sexually assaulted the little girl after her mother entrusted him to take the child to her nanny which didn't happen.

It’s understood the little girl started behaving strangely that night and her mother took her to hospital for a medical assessment where it was discovered that she had been sexually violated.

The police's Mavela Masondo said: “I can confirm that the 34-year old suspect that the police have been looking for in connection with a rape case has been arrested. He will be charged with a rape case and expected to appear in the Boksburg Magistrate Court on Monday. He was found in Boksburg yesterday.”