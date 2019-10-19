UPDATE: Eskom says it cannot guarantee if there won't be load shedding tomorrow

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
Go

UPDATE: Eskom says it cannot guarantee if there won't be load shedding tomorrow

Stage 1 load shedding will be implemented from 9 am until 11 pm on Saturday.

Light bulb, electricity, load shedding. Image: Pexels.
Light bulb, electricity, load shedding. Image: Pexels.
9 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Saturday said its technicians were working at the Medupi Power Station trying to fix coal-related problems that have resulted in load shedding for the last three days.

Stage 1 load shedding will be implemented from 9 am until 11 pm on Saturday.

The utility said a conveyer belt used to transport coal at the power station was malfunctioning and therefore load shedding was unavoidable.

This week the power utility started with blackouts citing severe pressure on its generating units.

Eskom's Dikatso Mothae said: “We will be in a better position to advise in terms of the prognosis for tomorrow because the system is still quite constrained and volatile."

Click here to view your load shedding schedule.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA