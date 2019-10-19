UPDATE: Eskom says it cannot guarantee if there won't be load shedding tomorrow
Stage 1 load shedding will be implemented from 9 am until 11 pm on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Saturday said its technicians were working at the Medupi Power Station trying to fix coal-related problems that have resulted in load shedding for the last three days.
The utility said a conveyer belt used to transport coal at the power station was malfunctioning and therefore load shedding was unavoidable.
This week the power utility started with blackouts citing severe pressure on its generating units.
Eskom's Dikatso Mothae said: “We will be in a better position to advise in terms of the prognosis for tomorrow because the system is still quite constrained and volatile."
Click here to view your load shedding schedule.
