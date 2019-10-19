Sacked secretary to Parliament Mgidlana to challenge his dismissal

Kevin Allardyce told EWN Mgidlana would approach the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration because he believed he was innocent.

CAPE TOWN - The sacked secretary to Parliament, Gengezi Mgidlana, is set to challenge his removal.

On Friday, Parliament unanimously resolved that Mgidlana be summarily dismissed and his contract terminated.

This is in line with the recommendations of a disciplinary committee that found him guilty of serious misconduct.

While parties across the political spectrum have welcomed the decision, Mgidlana's lawyer made it clear he won't take it lying down.

Mgidlana’s lawyer said his client would challenge his summary dismissal as soon as he was officially informed by Parliament of the action taken against him.

“The reasons for the dismissal, my client contends, are unfair. He doesn’t believe he is guilty of these charges, nor does he believe the sanction of dismissal to be appropriate.”

Mgidlana has been on paid leave since June 2017. His contract was due to expire next month.

The DA’s chief whip John Steenhuisen commended Parliament for sacking him.

“It would have been very easy for this House just to let Mr Mgidlana’s contract come to an end, as it does in November this year, and to quietly let him slink off to another government sinecure in a cushy office somewhere.”