Proteas ease passed Zimbabwe in Africa Netball Cup

CAPE TOWN - Day two of Africa Netball Cup saw South Africa eased passed Zimbabwe at the Bellville Velodrome in Cape Town.

The hosts secured 69-39 victory in over its neighbours.

The Proteas made it three out of three after beating Lesotho and Malawi respectively on Friday.

The Proteas started the match on a high taking the 21-11 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The home side went to the halftime break with a strong 39-18 lead over the neighbours, a good lead that saw them dominating with intelligent play as they keep the pressure on.

Zimbabwe tried to fight back but Proteas forwards were tough following ending the third quarter with 49-30 lead before ending the match with a 69-39 victory.

South Africa is set to face Kenya on Sunday.