PowerBall results: Friday, 18 October 2019

EWN brings you the winning PowerBall results. Were you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday, 18 October 2019 are as follows:

PowerBall results: 15, 21, 31, 34, 44 PB: 02

PowerBall Plus: 07, 09, 11, 23, 28 PB: 04

