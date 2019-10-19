Numsa gives UJ until next week to respond to equal pay, benefits demand
The union delivered a memorandum of grievance at the institution on Friday on behalf of about 700 workers.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has given management at the University of Johannesburg until the end of next week to respond to its demands.
The union delivered a memorandum of grievance at the institution on Friday on behalf of about 700 workers.
The employees staged a mass picket demanding equal pay and the same benefits across the board.
Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said in the meantime, a strike by their members would continue at the institution.
“They are also in violation of the principle of equal pay for work of equal value. The Constitutional Court was clear; that all workers who are insourced upon becoming permanent must receive the same benefits and salaries as other permanent staff.”
Popular in Local
-
Saturday load shedding unavoidable, says Eskom as it confirms stage 1 cuts
-
How to check your load-shedding schedule
-
UPDATE: Eskom says it cannot guarantee if there won't be load shedding tomorrow
-
If Zille returns to DA, Maimane may have to fall – analysts
-
Malfunctioning equipment the reason why we are load shedding – Eskom
-
It’s not over yet, says Jiba as she continues fight to be reinstated at NPA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.