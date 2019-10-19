Numsa gives UJ until next week to respond to equal pay, benefits demand

The union delivered a memorandum of grievance at the institution on Friday on behalf of about 700 workers.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has given management at the University of Johannesburg until the end of next week to respond to its demands.

The employees staged a mass picket demanding equal pay and the same benefits across the board.

Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said in the meantime, a strike by their members would continue at the institution.

“They are also in violation of the principle of equal pay for work of equal value. The Constitutional Court was clear; that all workers who are insourced upon becoming permanent must receive the same benefits and salaries as other permanent staff.”