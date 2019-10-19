Mmusi Maimane reiterates call for DA to hold early elective congress
Maimane made the call at the party's Federal Council meeting in Bruma, Johannesburg.
BRUMA, JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has on Saturday reiterated his call for an early elective congress.
Maimane made the call at the party's Federal Council meeting in Bruma, Johannesburg.
DA members will elect a new chairperson to replace James Selfe who's been at the helm for nearly two decades.
Maimane opened the meeting with a call for the party to hold an early elective congress.
Party spokesperson Solly Malatsi said: “The leader addressed Federal Council in his remarks. Part of the announcements that he made was that he reiterated his proposal for the council to consider an early congress. But also, to move towards a policy conference that the Federal Council will need to make a decision about going forward.”
The council will on Sunday elect a new Federal Council chairperson.
Selfe has occupied the position for 19 years.
Malatsi said Maimane paid tribute to Selfe: “He was thanking him for the service that he has provided to the organisation over the last 19 years.”
The position is being contested by former party leader Helen Zille, deputy federal chairperson Mike Waters, Eastern Cape leader Athol Trollip and Thomas Walters.
Analysts believe this will be a two-horse race between Zille and Trollip.
