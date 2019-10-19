Malfunctioning equipment the reason why we are load shedding – Eskom
Stage 1 load shedding on Saturday is expected to start at 9 am until 11 pm.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Friday said it would implement stage 1 load shedding on Saturday due to malfunctioning equipment at its Medupi Power Station.
The struggling utility said the station was under severe pressure after one coal conveyor belt stopped working this week.
Stage 1 load shedding on Saturday is expected to start at 9 am until 11 pm.
It’s the third consecutive day of rolling blackouts in the country.
Eskom's Dikatso Mothae said: “From our side, we obviously never want to be in a position where we are load shedding. For (Saturday) at least, the stage of load shedding will be reduced to one, from 9 am until 11 pm.”
Click here to check your load shedding schedule.
Timeline
More in Local
-
It’s not over yet, says Jiba as she continues fight to be reinstated at NPA
-
Maimane calls on Federal Council members to focus on DA’s future growth
-
PowerBall results: Friday, 18 October 2019
-
Eskom power cuts see City Power suspend maintenance work on infrastructure
-
We will not negotiate with criminals - CoCT's Purchase
-
Ramaphosa praises KZN ANC for axing incompetent officials
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.