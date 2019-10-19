Malfunctioning equipment the reason why we are load shedding – Eskom

Stage 1 load shedding on Saturday is expected to start at 9 am until 11 pm.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Friday said it would implement stage 1 load shedding on Saturday due to malfunctioning equipment at its Medupi Power Station.

The struggling utility said the station was under severe pressure after one coal conveyor belt stopped working this week.

Stage 1 load shedding on Saturday is expected to start at 9 am until 11 pm.

It’s the third consecutive day of rolling blackouts in the country.

Eskom's Dikatso Mothae said: “From our side, we obviously never want to be in a position where we are load shedding. For (Saturday) at least, the stage of load shedding will be reduced to one, from 9 am until 11 pm.”

Click here to check your load shedding schedule.