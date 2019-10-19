Maimane calls on Federal Council members to focus on DA’s future growth

The DA’s Federal Council is being described as a watershed moment even by party members.

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has called on members of the Federal Council to focus their attention on building the DA of the future as they elect the new council chair this weekend.

The party's two-day federal council meeting starts on Saturday.

It will culminate in the announcement of its new chair between Helen Zille, Athol Trollip, Mike Waters and Thomas Walters on Sunday.

The gathering is expected to discuss a report of the organisational review panel, which was commissioned to look into the party's dismal performance in this year's elections.

It's understood the report recommends that Maimane must step down.

Whatever happens this weekend will determine the party’s direction and hopefully provide clarity on its policies.

In his letter to federal council members, Maimane said the weekend’s meeting would discuss changes required to position the party for future growth.

He said just as South Africa needed to implement reforms if it was to grow its economy and prosper, the DA also needed to change if it was to grow.

He stressed that as challenging as this may be, the DA needed to win the trust of the majority of South Africans, adding that the party could not content itself with being the voice of minorities.

He said: “We must broaden our appeal to attract more black South Africans too.”