KZN officials look to ‘new role-players’ after third fatal school stabbing
Last week three schoolchildren were killed after being stabbed by their fellow pupils.
JOHANNESBURG - The Kwazulu-Natal Department of Education said it would rope in new role-players to end violence in schools.
The attacks happened at three different schools in the province within seven days.
The department’s Kwazi Mthethwa said: “In the last seven days at least three deaths were reported. We understand more cases were reported but those students have been hospitalised and have not lost their lives. We are saying that enough is enough. This is where it stops.”
In a separate case, a 16-year-old boy was stabbed at a high school in Mossel Bay, in the Western Cape also, allegedly by three fellow pupils.
Another pupil died after being stabbed by a schoolmate with a pair of scissors at the Thuto-Tiro Comprehensive School in Sebokeng, in the Vaal.
