Kaizer Chiefs edge Cape Town City on penalties in TKO

Both teams started on a high, even though the match kicked off 15 minutes later.

CAPE TOWN - Kaizer Chiefs are through to the Telkom Knockout quarter-finals after beating Cape Town City 4-2 on penalties at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

The match ended 1-1 after 120 minutes of play.

Within 12 minutes, the Citizens got themselves a free-kick just a few yards outside Chiefs' box after striker Kermit Erasmus tripped by the visitor's defence. But the opportunity was lost by Mpho Makola as the ball hit the crossbar.

Benni McCarthy's side didn't give Chiefs freedom as newly-signed Mark Mayambela tried his luck to Amakhosi keeper Daniel Akpeyi, but his shot went wide.

At 27 minutes Kaizer Chiefs received a penalty, but Daniel Cardoso's kick went over the crossbar after referee Abongile Tom fouled City defence for handball. The score remained 0-0.

Just before halftime, the home side broke the deadlock following Erasmus' stunner to make it 1-0. It remained with City leading through halftime.

The match momentum continued where it left off in the first half, and goalscorer Erasmus had an opportunity to double up but was denied twice by Akpeyi.

In 63rd minute, City captain Thabo Nodada easied the pressure for his team by drawing a foul.

Chiefs were knocked several times in City's box, looking for an equaliser, but their attempts were unsuccessful.

In 83rd minute, Chiefs levelled the score making it 1-1 through substitute Samir Nurkovic.

The match ended with 1-1 taking it to extra time.

Both teams showed fatigue as the first half of extra time ended with a goal aside. After 120 minutes of playing the match ended both sides still locked on 1-1 with clash set to be decided with penalties.

It was the visitors who progressed to the next round after securing a 4-2 win in penalties.