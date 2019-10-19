Kaizer Chiefs edge Cape Town City on penalties in TKO
Both teams started on a high, even though the match kicked off 15 minutes later.
CAPE TOWN - Kaizer Chiefs are through to the Telkom Knockout quarter-finals after beating Cape Town City 4-2 on penalties at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.
120'| #CITY 1 (2) : 1 (4) #CHIEFS— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) October 19, 2019
Full time score: (Erasmus 34’) Cape Town City 1 (2) : 1 (4) Kaizer Chiefs (Nurković 84’). After penalties!#TKO2019 #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/qunaHeDfHd
The match ended 1-1 after 120 minutes of play.
Both teams started on a high, even though the match kicked off 15 minutes later.
Within 12 minutes, the Citizens got themselves a free-kick just a few yards outside Chiefs' box after striker Kermit Erasmus tripped by the visitor's defence. But the opportunity was lost by Mpho Makola as the ball hit the crossbar.
Benni McCarthy's side didn't give Chiefs freedom as newly-signed Mark Mayambela tried his luck to Amakhosi keeper Daniel Akpeyi, but his shot went wide.
At 27 minutes Kaizer Chiefs received a penalty, but Daniel Cardoso's kick went over the crossbar after referee Abongile Tom fouled City defence for handball. The score remained 0-0.
Just before halftime, the home side broke the deadlock following Erasmus' stunner to make it 1-0. It remained with City leading through halftime.
The match momentum continued where it left off in the first half, and goalscorer Erasmus had an opportunity to double up but was denied twice by Akpeyi.
In 63rd minute, City captain Thabo Nodada easied the pressure for his team by drawing a foul.
Chiefs were knocked several times in City's box, looking for an equaliser, but their attempts were unsuccessful.
In 83rd minute, Chiefs levelled the score making it 1-1 through substitute Samir Nurkovic.
The match ended with 1-1 taking it to extra time.
Both teams showed fatigue as the first half of extra time ended with a goal aside. After 120 minutes of playing the match ended both sides still locked on 1-1 with clash set to be decided with penalties.
It was the visitors who progressed to the next round after securing a 4-2 win in penalties.
Popular in Sport
-
New Zealand thrash Ireland 46-14 to set up England semi-final
-
Former South Africa batsman sentenced to five years in jail
-
Proteas hold off Malawi for second Africa Netball Cup win
-
Beyond the Touchline: How has SA’s style of rugby evolved?
-
Proteas ease passed Zimbabwe in Africa Netball Cup
-
Supersport steps in SABC void
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.