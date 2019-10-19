It’s not over yet, says Jiba as she continues fight to be reinstated at NPA
On Friday, the court dismissed Jiba's latest attempt to get her job back as deputy director of public prosecutions with costs.
JOHANNESBURG - Despite the Western Cape High Court dismissing Nomgcobo Jiba's bid to get her job back, she said her fight was not over yet.
In the second part of her application, which is yet to be heard, she wanted the court to rule that President Cyril Ramaphosa violated the Constitution in terms of Section 12 of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Act and acted unlawfully when he appointed an inquiry against her.
Jiba and her colleague, Lawrence Mrwebi, were axed in April after the inquiry found them unfit to hold office.
She may have lost her application to be reinstated at the NPA, but it seems not all hope is lost.
The inquiry Jiba is challenging is the one that recommended she be dismissed after it found she was not fit to be in office.
A date has not yet been set to hear the matter.
