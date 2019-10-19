#ImStaying group raises over R90k ‘to grow SA's economy’
Cape Town real estate entrepreneur Jarette Petzer started the #ImStaying group on Facebook last month and since then over 700,000 members have joined.
CAPE TOWN - The I’m Staying Campaign has raised over R90,000 in just over a month.
At its inception, some South Africans interrogated its purpose and impact with some claiming the group is extremely elitist and caters to a privileged white minority.
However, the campaign maintains that it is all-inclusive.
The campaign’s Ingrid Von Stein explained how the group had developed since it was started.
“It has connected people who wanted to share positive stories. Subsequent to that it’s grown out to be an NGO.
We’ve just registered as an NGO. It’s early days. One of the key focuses was to find ways to create futures for everyone in South Africa to stimulate the economy.”
She said the management team would discuss how the funds raised should be spent.
“We launched the campaign with BackaBuddy. Because this is a collective movement, we partnered with strategic business partners who can help us identify business initiatives from a micro level to actually scale it up.”
On its BackaBuddy page, the campaign states that it aims to “take this positive sentiment and turn it into inspired action that seeks to reduce unemployment and help grow our economy”.
