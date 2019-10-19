Gauteng residents urged to keep hydrated as first heatwave expected today

The weather service said the first heatwave is expected from Saturday with temperatures predicted to reach highs of 37°C.

JOHANNESBURG - Emergency services have warned that due to this weekend's severe services in Gauteng, residents should avoid unnecessary sun exposure and make sure they hydrate.

ER24's Russell Meiring said extreme heat can result in exhaustion and sunstroke.

“If you are out during peak times, which is generally hotter, we recommend you use high SPF sunscreen, sunhat and make sure you’re hydrated," he said.