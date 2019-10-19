England beat Australia 40-16 to reach Rugby World Cup semis

England outscored their old rivals four tries to one and had 20 points from Owen Farrell's perfect kicking as they set up a last-four clash with New Zealand or Ireland, who play later.

OITA - Wing Jonny May scored two tries in three first-half minutes as England beat Australia 40-16 on Saturday to become the first team to reach the Rugby World Cup semi-finals.

England outscored their old rivals four tries to one and had 20 points from Owen Farrell's perfect kicking as they set up a last-four clash with New Zealand or Ireland, who play later.