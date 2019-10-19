Education committee ‘concerned’ about sexual misconduct in private schools
News broke a week ago of a female teacher at Bishops Diocesan College who's accused of inappropriate sexual behaviour with a learner at the school.
CAPE TOWN - The portfolio committee on basic education has expressed concern over reports of a sexual misconduct matter at a private school for boys in Cape Town.
News broke a week ago of a female teacher at Bishops Diocesan College who's accused of inappropriate sexual behaviour with a learner at the school.
It was also revealed that there could've been more learners over the years.
The school is in the process of conducting a full investigation into the matter.
The educator has since resigned, and no criminal case has been laid.
In a statement, basic education committee chairperson Bongiwe Mbinqo-Gigaba said they had taken note of reports that the learner was over the age of 18 and that the relationship was allegedly consensual.
She, however, added any educator had an ethical responsibility to how she conducts herself and said even if a learner is above the age of consent, there was still a lot of dynamics at play and he remained a school child.
The committee notes reports that several boys have allegedly been affected over a number of years.
Mbinqo-Gigaba said they commended the school for encouraging the boys to speak up and attempting to get to the bottom of this.
They're calling on parents to speak to their children and make them realise that there was nothing shameful in coming forward If they had experienced the same treatment from the teacher.
