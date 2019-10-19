View all in Latest
Duchess Meghan receives overwhelming support as she speaks on public scrutiny

Married to Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex in May 2018 and welcoming their firstborn just five months ago, the Duchess of Sussex has admitted that the intense scrutiny she has faced has made her life more challenging.

FILE: Duchess Meghan. Picture: EWN
FILE: Duchess Meghan. Picture: EWN
BANG Showbiz 3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – Social media users have come out to show support for Duchess Meghan after she confessed to struggling to cope since joining the British royal family.

Married to Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex in May 2018 and welcoming their firstborn just five months ago, the Duchess of Sussex has admitted that the intense scrutiny she has faced has made her life more challenging.

In an interview with ITN News At Ten anchor Tom Bradby for the ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, Meghan was asked about the effect the scrutiny has had on her physical and mental health.

She replied: "Look, any woman especially when they are pregnant you're really vulnerable and so that was made really challenging, and then when you have a newborn - you know...

"And especially as a woman, it's a lot.

"So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed it's, well...

"Thank you for asking because not many people have asked if I'm ok. But it's a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes."

Twitter users all over the world, under the #WeLoveYouMeghan hashtag, poured their support for the former actress, some speaking on the “racism” she has faced ever since she married to the royal family.

The documentary following Harry and Meghan throughout the official tour for the hour-long documentary, will be broadcast on Sunday at 9 pm on ITV in the UK, and next week on ABC in the US.

WATCH: Duchess of Sussex reveals struggles of motherhood

