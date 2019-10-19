Discipline key says DA as party discusses report on election performance

The DA lost five seats in the National Assembly after this year’s polls.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) highest decision-making body, the Federal Council, on Saturday discussed an organisational review panel report.

This report was penned by former party leader Tony Leon and chief strategist Ryan Coetzee, along with Capitec founder Michiel Le Roux.

The document was compiled after the party’s poor performance in the May elections. About 155 senior DA members gathered on Saturday to deliberate a number of issues.

Topping the agenda was the review panel report. The document suggests that DA leader Mmusi Maimane vacate his position, according to reports. It’s understood Maimane is blamed for the party’s poor performance during the elections. The DA lost five seats in the National Assembly after this year’s polls.

The party’s Solly Malatsi said: “One of the other key things from leaders’ remarks is for delegates and the party’s leadership to maintain discipline, given the level of curiosity around the discussions taking place.”

The Federal Council will end on Sunday, with the election of a new council chairperson to replace the outgoing head James Selfe.

It's the official opposition’s most powerful position. The vacancy is being contested by former party leader Helen Zille, deputy federal chairperson Mike Waters, Eastern Cape leader Athol Trollip and Thomas Walters.

Former Fedex chair Douglas Gibson said if Trollip wins the race, it could benefit Maimane.

Analysts believe this will be a two-horse race between Zille and Trollip.