Dame Julie Andrews' sadness at loss of singing voice

The 84-year-old Academy Award winning actress had surgery in 1997 to remove what she thought were non-cancerous nodules from her throat but she was left with permanent damage that destroyed her voice.

LONDON - Dame Julie Andrews says losing her singing voice after surgery in 1997 is the biggest disappointment of her life.

When asked about her biggest disappointment, the star - who previously had a four-octave soprano singing voice - told The Guardian: "Losing my singing voice. I had to have an operation and unfortunately, it was not successful. I've not been able to sing since."

Before losing her voice, Julie starred in 1964 classic Mary Poppins, and the 1965 musical The Sound Of Music.

Andrews has five children with her late husband, Blake Edwards, and revealed something happening to any of them is her biggest worry.

When asked about her greatest fear, she said: "Something happening to my kids. If my kids are unhappy, I can't relax or be happy at all."

Andrews has just released her second memoir 'Home Work: My Hollywood Years' but admitted that writing it was painful.

When asked about the last time she cried, she said: "Working on my memoir because some memories were painful to revisit."

Meanwhile, Andrews previously revealed that she suffered from depression after losing her singing voice.

She said: "When I woke up from an operation to remove a cyst on my vocal cord, my singing voice was gone."

"I went into a depression. It felt like I'd lost my identity."