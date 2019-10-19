Cops did an excellent job, says dad after alleged Reiger Park rapist arrested

The toddler was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man who had been asked by the little girl’s mother to take her to her nanny, which did not happen.

*Please note the following story may be disturbing to some readers.

JOHANNESBURG - The parents of the Reiger Park toddler who was allegedly raped said they were happy with the way the case was being handled by police.

It’s understood the little girl started behaving strangely that night and her mother took her to hospital for a medical assessment, where it was discovered that she had been sexually violated.

The child’s father said the suspect was arrested on Friday night.

“The police are doing an excellent job. A suspect was arrested, and they caught him yesterday.”

He said he feared for his child’s life.

“Me being a father who works so far away, I worry about my child.”

The man also said the family was struggling to cope.

“It broke my heart. I’m destroyed. We as a family, even the mother, cannot cope with this.”

Even though the child played and sang hymns when EWN visited the home on Friday, she limped slightly from the pain.

“[The mother] found my child in such a bad condition that she couldn’t even stand,” the father said.

The Teddy Bear Foundation told EWN a child younger than four years old might not have a memory of the content of the trauma, but that the psychological impact would remain for a long time.

“Even a two-year-old who may not be able to go back to the specifics of the content of the actual trauma, it's likely to impact on their behaviour and their sense of wellbeing, and predispose them to behaviours in the future,” said the clinic’s director Dr Shaheda Omar.

This rape comes while the country is digesting the news of Nicholas Ninow's life sentence for violating a seven-year-old girl in a toilet cubicle of a Dros restaurant.

Additional reporting by Mia Lindeque.