Cops did an excellent job, says dad after alleged Reiger Park rapist arrested
The toddler was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man who had been asked by the little girl’s mother to take her to her nanny, which did not happen.
*Please note the following story may be disturbing to some readers.
JOHANNESBURG - The parents of the Reiger Park toddler who was allegedly raped said they were happy with the way the case was being handled by police.
The toddler was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man who had been asked by the little girl’s mother to take her to her nanny, which did not happen.
It’s understood the little girl started behaving strangely that night and her mother took her to hospital for a medical assessment, where it was discovered that she had been sexually violated.
The child’s father said the suspect was arrested on Friday night.
“The police are doing an excellent job. A suspect was arrested, and they caught him yesterday.”
He said he feared for his child’s life.
“Me being a father who works so far away, I worry about my child.”
The man also said the family was struggling to cope.
“It broke my heart. I’m destroyed. We as a family, even the mother, cannot cope with this.”
Even though the child played and sang hymns when EWN visited the home on Friday, she limped slightly from the pain.
“[The mother] found my child in such a bad condition that she couldn’t even stand,” the father said.
The Teddy Bear Foundation told EWN a child younger than four years old might not have a memory of the content of the trauma, but that the psychological impact would remain for a long time.
“Even a two-year-old who may not be able to go back to the specifics of the content of the actual trauma, it's likely to impact on their behaviour and their sense of wellbeing, and predispose them to behaviours in the future,” said the clinic’s director Dr Shaheda Omar.
This rape comes while the country is digesting the news of Nicholas Ninow's life sentence for violating a seven-year-old girl in a toilet cubicle of a Dros restaurant.
Additional reporting by Mia Lindeque.
More in Local
-
Discipline key says DA as party discusses report on election performance
-
#ImStaying group raises over R90k ‘to grow SA's economy’
-
Mmusi Maimane reiterates call for DA to hold early elective congress
-
Gauteng residents urged to keep hydrated as first heatwave expected today
-
Education committee ‘concerned’ about sexual misconduct in private schools
-
Sacked secretary to Parliament Mgidlana to challenge his dismissal
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.