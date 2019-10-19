Conservative lawmaker Duncan Smith says time to get Brexit done

“I had my concerns and my doubts. But I think, on balance, the key thing is we’ve just got to get this done,” Duncan Smith, a hardline Brexit supporter, told BBC radio.

LONDON - Conservative lawmaker Iain Duncan Smith said he would be voting in favour of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s European Union divorce deal on Saturday saying it was time to get Brexit done.

