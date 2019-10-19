Conservative lawmaker Duncan Smith says time to get Brexit done

View all in Latest
Conservative MPs, Steve Baker (L) and Iain Duncan Smith arrive at 10 Downing Street in central London on 16 October 2019. Picture: AFP
Conservative MPs, Steve Baker (L) and Iain Duncan Smith arrive at 10 Downing Street in central London on 16 October 2019. Picture: AFP
2 hours ago

LONDON - Conservative lawmaker Iain Duncan Smith said he would be voting in favour of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s European Union divorce deal on Saturday saying it was time to get Brexit done.

“I had my concerns and my doubts. But I think, on balance, the key thing is we’ve just got to get this done,” Duncan Smith, a hardline Brexit supporter, told BBC radio.

Comments

