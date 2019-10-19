Cecilia Molokwane: Netball on the right track in South Africa

Cape Town is currently hosting Africa Netball Cup and Molokwane says the city is more than ready to host 2023 Netball World Cup.

CAPE TOWN: Netball South Africa (NSA) president Cecilia Molokwane on Saturday said future of netball in the country was on the right track.

Molokwane was elected Africa Netball president and International Netball Federation Director for Africa at a council meeting that took place in Cape Town this week.

She said netball in the country was in good hands: "When we took netball in 2017, it wasn't like this - and we had a motto to say taking netball back to the people. We said we want to make netball fashionable and I think we have done well..not that we doing good, we are still going to good but now we doing well.

Molokwane said they were working for people to take netball just as serious as football and rugby.

"Now we have these games in Cape Town, we say come to 2023 Netball World Cup we are much ready, we start with these games [Africa Netball Cup] in the city because we know its the best.

"We still going to do some of the things IMF wants but there's nothing is different because this country have hosted World Cups before - we will do it again but this time the netball way."