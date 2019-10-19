Cecilia Molokwane: Netball on the right track in South Africa

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
Go

Cecilia Molokwane: Netball on the right track in South Africa

Cape Town is currently hosting Africa Netball Cup and Molokwane says the city is more than ready to host 2023 Netball World Cup.

From L to R: Proteas player Erin Burger, Netball South Africa President Cecilia Molokwane, SA coach Dorette Badenhorst and Zanele Vimbela. Picture: @Netball_SA/Twitter.
From L to R: Proteas player Erin Burger, Netball South Africa President Cecilia Molokwane, SA coach Dorette Badenhorst and Zanele Vimbela. Picture: @Netball_SA/Twitter.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN: Netball South Africa (NSA) president Cecilia Molokwane on Saturday said future of netball in the country was on the right track.

Cape Town is currently hosting Africa Netball Cup where Molokwane said the city was more than ready to host 2023 Netball World Cup.

Molokwane was elected Africa Netball president and International Netball Federation Director for Africa at a council meeting that took place in Cape Town this week.

She said netball in the country was in good hands: "When we took netball in 2017, it wasn't like this - and we had a motto to say taking netball back to the people. We said we want to make netball fashionable and I think we have done well..not that we doing good, we are still going to good but now we doing well.

Molokwane said they were working for people to take netball just as serious as football and rugby.

"Now we have these games in Cape Town, we say come to 2023 Netball World Cup we are much ready, we start with these games [Africa Netball Cup] in the city because we know its the best.

"We still going to do some of the things IMF wants but there's nothing is different because this country have hosted World Cups before - we will do it again but this time the netball way."

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA