Cecilia Molokwane: Netball on the right track in South Africa
Cape Town is currently hosting Africa Netball Cup and Molokwane says the city is more than ready to host 2023 Netball World Cup.
CAPE TOWN: Netball South Africa (NSA) president Cecilia Molokwane on Saturday said future of netball in the country was on the right track.
Cape Town is currently hosting Africa Netball Cup where Molokwane said the city was more than ready to host 2023 Netball World Cup.
Molokwane was elected Africa Netball president and International Netball Federation Director for Africa at a council meeting that took place in Cape Town this week.
She said netball in the country was in good hands: "When we took netball in 2017, it wasn't like this - and we had a motto to say taking netball back to the people. We said we want to make netball fashionable and I think we have done well..not that we doing good, we are still going to good but now we doing well.
Molokwane said they were working for people to take netball just as serious as football and rugby.
"Now we have these games in Cape Town, we say come to 2023 Netball World Cup we are much ready, we start with these games [Africa Netball Cup] in the city because we know its the best.
"We still going to do some of the things IMF wants but there's nothing is different because this country have hosted World Cups before - we will do it again but this time the netball way."
Popular in Sport
-
New Zealand thrash Ireland 46-14 to set up England semi-final
-
Proteas ease passed Zimbabwe in Africa Netball Cup
-
Proteas hold off Malawi for second Africa Netball Cup win
-
Sharma, Rahane help India hit back after early wobble
-
England beat Australia 40-16 to reach Rugby World Cup semis
-
Inside the finals stage of the Rugby World Cup
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.