African debt stabilising but region faces headwinds - IMF
The IMF has previously warned of the continent’s rising debt burden, largely the result of borrowing to plug gaping budget deficits in mineral- and oil-producing countries that followed commodities and crude oil slumps.
JOHANNESBURG - Sub-Saharan Africa’s public debt load is stabilising but the region’s economies face mounting headwinds due to slowing global growth that will weigh on exports, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday.
The IMF has previously warned of the continent’s rising debt burden, largely the result of borrowing to plug gaping budget deficits in mineral- and oil-producing countries that followed commodities and crude oil slumps.
In its regional economic outlook, the Fund said public debt as a percentage of GDP had settled at about 55% on average.
“What we’ve seen overall in the region is, by and large, debt levels beginning to stabilise,” Abebe Aemro Selassie, director of the IMF’s African Department, told Reuters.
“Going forward I expect it to remain stable provided countries implement the budgets that they’ve formulated.”
Still, seven countries - Eritrea, Gambia, Mozambique, Congo Republic, Sao Tome and Principe, South Sudan and Zimbabwe - are in debt distress, the IMF said. Nine others including Ethiopia, Ghana and Cameroon are at high risk of debt distress.
'NOT UNAFFECTED'
The IMF projected regionwide economic growth of 3.2% this year, trimming an April forecast of 3.5%. It sees growth accelerating to 3.6% next year compared to its April projection of 3.7%.
Those forecasts are more optimistic than World Bank projections released this month.
The Fund blamed the downward revision on suppressed global growth linked to trade tensions between the United States and China as well as output disruptions in African oil-exporting countries and weaker than expected growth in South Africa.
“The region is not unaffected by what’s going on globally,” Selassie said.
The continent’s most developed economy, South Africa is expected to grow just 0.7% this year and 1.1% in 2020, according to the report. Leading oil exporter Nigeria will grow 2.3% this year and 2.5% next.
The region’s third-biggest economy, Ethiopia, which is pursuing an ambitious reform programme under Nobel Prize-winning Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, is on track to record growth of 7.4% this year, the Fund said. That will slow slightly to 7.2% in 2020.
More generally, non-resource intensive African economies are expected to grow at an average of 6% this year, nearly three times faster than the continent’s oil producers and more than twice as fast as other resource exporters.
The IMF projects inflation in the region to ease to 8% in 2020 from 8.4% this year. But, as with GDP growth, there are wide differences across countries.
More in Business
-
#ImStaying group raises over R90k ‘to grow SA's economy’
-
Eskom power cuts see City Power suspend maintenance work on infrastructure
-
Rand rides optimism over new power plan
-
Saturday load shedding unavoidable, says Eskom as it confirms stage 1 cuts
-
Mantashe: Inclusion of nuclear power in IRP has nothing to do with Russia
-
Mantashe: IRP to increase power generation to 45,000 MW
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.