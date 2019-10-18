View all in Latest
Weather service warns heatwave conditions could persist into next week

Gauteng and other parts of the country were experiencing heatwave conditions with temperatures likely to peak at around 37 degrees this weekend.

Picture: Pixabay.com
Picture: Pixabay.com
41 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service on Friday warned that the first heatwave of the season could extend into next week.

It said temperatures were only expected to drop next Tuesday.

Gauteng and other parts of the country were experiencing heatwave conditions, with temperatures likely to peak at around 37 degrees this weekend.

Forecaster Mbali Maliyakhe said the public should take precautionary measures.

“A heatwave with persistently high temperatures is expected over the Blue Crane, King Sabatha Dalindyebo, eastern parts of Chris Hani and Amathole district municipalities from Wednesday until Friday, but in the western bushveld of Limpopo, Gauteng, the Free State, western parts of Mpumalanga, the North West, and the eastern parts of the Northern Cape until at least Sunday.”

Maliyakhe warned of more heatwaves.

