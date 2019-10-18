Weather service warns heatwave conditions could persist into next week

Gauteng and other parts of the country were experiencing heatwave conditions with temperatures likely to peak at around 37 degrees this weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service on Friday warned that the first heatwave of the season could extend into next week.

It said temperatures were only expected to drop next Tuesday.

Gauteng and other parts of the country were experiencing heatwave conditions, with temperatures likely to peak at around 37 degrees this weekend.

Forecaster Mbali Maliyakhe said the public should take precautionary measures.

“A heatwave with persistently high temperatures is expected over the Blue Crane, King Sabatha Dalindyebo, eastern parts of Chris Hani and Amathole district municipalities from Wednesday until Friday, but in the western bushveld of Limpopo, Gauteng, the Free State, western parts of Mpumalanga, the North West, and the eastern parts of the Northern Cape until at least Sunday.”

Maliyakhe warned of more heatwaves.

Advisory: Please be advised of Heat Wave conditions over the next few days over parts of South Africa including Gauteng, North West, Free State, parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga. Stay safe and hydrated. pic.twitter.com/9FSjm3phrJ — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 17, 2019