We will not negotiate with criminals - CoCT's Purchase

City of Cape Town Transport mayco member Felicity Purchase was responding to taxis blocking several roads in and around the Cape Town CBD and the N2 highway on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - Friday's taxi protest comes amid ongoing negotiations between the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) and the Transport MEC.

Earlier this afternoon, taxis blocked several roads in and around the Cape Town CBD and the N2 highway.

Some roads were reopened.

The protest follows Tuesday's action when dozens of minibus taxis blocked the area around the station deck.

Santaco wrote a letter to transport authorities requesting a meeting to address grievances relating to impounding and fines.

Transport MEC, Bonginkosi Madikizela said that he had been in contact with the council.

"What is puzzling for me is that we've agreed to meet on Monday so that we can sort out the issues they've been raising on this matter. I was really taken aback when I saw that today there was a blockade."

Santaco's Mzoxolo Didela said that the drivers themselves had organised today's protests and the council was not involved.

"We are sending the taxi owners to speak to the drivers so that we can tell them that this is not the way to deal with the concerns. They can't block the road and leave Cape Town at ransom."

He said the council would take the ongoing frustrations to the MEC on Monday.

The City of Cape Town said that 20 taxis had been impounded following the blockades.

Transport mayco member Felicity Purchase said the city was constantly in discussion with taxi associations regarding routes, permits and other logistical matters.

"In fact, in the last week, we've had numerous discussions with various taxi associations. What we'll not do is discuss issues around not enforcing the law. We will not negotiate with criminals. What they're doing today is criminal. We negotiate on the basis of what their mandate and our mandate is."