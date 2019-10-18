Cabinet said most of the inputs received including from academics, experts, Nedlac and Parliament’s energy oversight committee have been incorporated in the new IRP.

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe briefs the media following Cabinet approval of the (IRP) 2019.

WATCH LIVE: Mantashe briefs media on Integrated Resource Plan