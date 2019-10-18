US makes history with first all-female spacewalk
The US sent its first female astronaut into space in 1983, when Sally Ride took part in the seventh Space Shuttle mission, and has now had more women astronauts than any other country.
WASHINGTON - US astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir became the first all-female pairing to carry out a spacewalk Friday, following a spacesuit flub earlier this year that caused the historic mission to be aborted.
"Christina, you may egress the airlock," spacecraft communicator Stephanie Wilson told the pair shortly after they set out to replace a power controller on the International Space Station at 1138 GMT.
As you watch today’s #AllWomanSpacewalk, here’s how to keep track of who you’re seeing:— NASA (@NASA) October 18, 2019
🔴 @Astro_Christina – red stripes on spacesuit & helmet number 18
⚪️ @Astro_Jessica – no stripes on spacesuit & helmet number 11
Watch & ask questions using #AskNASA: https://t.co/2SIb9YXlRh
They began their mission making standard safety checks on their suits and tethers, before making their way to the repair site.
In a call to reporters a few minutes earlier, Nasa administrator Jim Bridenstine emphasised its symbolic importance.
"We want to make sure that space is available to all people, and this is another milestone in that evolution.
"I have an 11-year-old daughter, I want her to see herself as having all the same opportunities that I found myself as having when I was growing up."
The first such mission was supposed to take place in March but was canceled because the space agency had only one medium-sized suit, with a male-female combination performing the required task at a later date.
Traditionally male-dominated Nasa's failure to be adequately prepared was denounced in some quarters as evidence of implicit sexism.
Koch, an electrical engineer, was leading Meir, who holds a doctorate in marine biology and is making her first-ever spacewalk.
The two were working to replace a faulty battery charge/discharge unit, known as a BCDU.
The station relies on solar power but is out of direct sunlight for much of its orbit and therefore needs batteries, and the BCDUs regulate the amount of charge that goes into them.
The current task was announced Monday and is part of a wider mission of replacing aging nickel-hydrogen batteries with higher capacity lithium-ion units.
The US sent its first female astronaut into space in 1983, when Sally Ride took part in the seventh Space Shuttle mission and has now had more women astronauts than any other country.
But the first woman in space was Soviet cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova in 1963, followed by compatriot Svetlana Savitskaya in 1982, who was also the first woman spacewalker two years later.
The spacewalk comes as Nasa plans to return to the Moon by 2024 under the Artemis mission, named for the twin sister of Apollo in Greek mythology.
The mission will see the first woman to set foot on the lunar surface, possibly as part of an all-woman team.
Popular in World
-
Science fact: 'Le blob' is the Paris zoo's new star attraction
-
Mexico flies 300 migrants to New Delhi in 'unprecedented' mass deportation
-
Oil, diamonds and nuclear power: Russia eyes Africa business
-
Russia's Putin criticises 16-year-old Greta Thunberg's UN speech
-
Putin signals Russia's return to Africa with summit
-
What next after UK, EU agree Brexit deal?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.